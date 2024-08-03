LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 771 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

WHR stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $145.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

