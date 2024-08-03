LRI Investments LLC Takes $95,000 Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $873,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

