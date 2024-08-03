Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $53.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Trading Down 7.7 %

LITE stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $71,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.