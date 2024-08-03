Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.65.

TSE:LUG opened at C$23.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.79. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$24.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

