Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

LUN opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

