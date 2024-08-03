Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

MGA traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

