Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$56.07 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$55.58 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.7401198 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MG. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

