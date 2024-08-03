Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magna International Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of MGA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 3,694,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,292. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

