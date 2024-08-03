MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Critical Analysis

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip 26.11% 11.04% 7.11% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and Proficient Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Proficient Auto Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $782.52 million 11.91 $216.80 million $1.67 50.83 Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MakeMyTrip has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

