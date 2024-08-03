Mantle Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $124.20 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.66208519 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $162,191,568.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

