MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Stock Down 9.0 %

MarketWise stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 191,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.48. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.46%.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $163,220.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

