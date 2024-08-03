MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.030-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.03 EPS.

MasTec Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Read Our Latest Report on MTZ

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.