MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.030-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.62.

MasTec stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

