MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.030-3.030 EPS.

MasTec Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.62.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

