Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 5,057,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,373. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

