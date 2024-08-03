Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

MBIN stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $268,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.