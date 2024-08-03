Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 10% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $872,487.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001508 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004997 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

