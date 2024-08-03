MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MetLife Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. 6,766,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

