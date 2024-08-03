MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 68,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

