MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.01 Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 38,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,340. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.