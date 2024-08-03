MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

