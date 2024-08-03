MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MMT remained flat at $4.77 during trading hours on Friday. 57,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,120. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

