MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.59. 2,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

