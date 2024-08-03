Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $506.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $506.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.33.

MSFT opened at $408.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 201,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

