Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 238,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 450,315 shares.The stock last traded at $149.38 and had previously closed at $135.58.

The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Middleby by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.08.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

