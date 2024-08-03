Mina (MINA) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Mina has a market capitalization of $472.03 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,177,753,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,106,067 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,177,598,657.8400393 with 1,139,832,728.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44209151 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $17,437,821.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

