Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $19,017,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

