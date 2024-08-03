Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.06.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mondelez International by 53.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,114,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 388,749 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

