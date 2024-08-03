Monero (XMR) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $121.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $150.24 or 0.00248981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00600326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00106542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00070424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

