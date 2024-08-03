Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

MSDL stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

