Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.2 %
MSDL stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
