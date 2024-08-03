Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.36

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.36 and traded as low as C$111.94. Morguard shares last traded at C$111.99, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

Morguard Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$12.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$281.67 million during the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 23.7076271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Announces Dividend

Morguard Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.73%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

