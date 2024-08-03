Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 382 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. 486,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,288. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $131.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

