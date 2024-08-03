Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,694 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400,077 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after buying an additional 331,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 456,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.