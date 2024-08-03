Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $462.02. 3,808,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

