Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NEE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.