Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.57 on Friday, hitting $344.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,450. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.