Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

RSP stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,666,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,431. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $163.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

