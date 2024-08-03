Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS SMMV traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $39.17. 200,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

