Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,174 shares of company stock worth $29,775,644 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

Danaher stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.75. 3,108,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,765. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

