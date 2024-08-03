Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

VGSH traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,690. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

