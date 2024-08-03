Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

