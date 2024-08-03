Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $440.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $410.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $410.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

