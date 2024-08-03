Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,217,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,904,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 12.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
