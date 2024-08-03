Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,217,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,904,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 12.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

