National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells $2,121,894.32 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

