Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,085.76

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,085.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00018682 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008501 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.