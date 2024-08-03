NBW Capital LLC Acquires 11,633 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of ETRN remained flat at $12.42 during trading hours on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

