NBW Capital LLC Buys 8,775 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.2% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,833,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

