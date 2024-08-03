NBW Capital LLC Buys 986 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

TYL traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $575.81. 271,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.27 and its 200-day moving average is $461.98. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,845 shares of company stock worth $9,118,667. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

