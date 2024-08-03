NBW Capital LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 18,941,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,440,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

