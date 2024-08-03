NBW Capital LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 4,148,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,408. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.